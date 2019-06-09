A soldier stands guard as an Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft takes off from the technical airport in Jammu in February 2008. Photo: Reuters
India offers reward in desperate hunt for military plane that went missing near border with China
- Aircraft carrying 13 people disappeared from radar nearly a week ago and is feared to have crashed
- Authorities hope US$8,000 reward will get village chiefs to organise search parties for lost air force AN-32
Topic | India
A Hong Kong Airlines plane leaves Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Parts are dropping off Hong Kong Airlines planes in mid-air, should you be worried?
- The thought of missing aircraft parts – or worse, falling parts – is unsettling. Here’s a look at how common it is, and what the experts have to say
Topic | Hong Kong Airlines
