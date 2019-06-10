Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The seven accused arrive at court. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Indian court convicts six men for gang rape and murder of eight-year-old Muslim girl in Kathua which stirred religious tensions and violent protests

  • The abduction, rape and killing of the child was part of a plan to remove the minority nomadic community from the area, the court heard
  • Among those accused were a Hindu priest and police officers, fanning communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims in the area
Topic |   India
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:33pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:40pm, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The seven accused arrive at court. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.