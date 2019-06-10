The seven accused arrive at court. Photo: AFP
Indian court convicts six men for gang rape and murder of eight-year-old Muslim girl in Kathua which stirred religious tensions and violent protests
- The abduction, rape and killing of the child was part of a plan to remove the minority nomadic community from the area, the court heard
- Among those accused were a Hindu priest and police officers, fanning communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims in the area
Topic | India
