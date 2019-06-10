Homosexuality has been decriminalised but coming out is still not easy in India, where it is rarely discussed openly. Photo: EPA
Indian parents taught ABCs of LGBT as they learn to accept their gay children
- Homosexuality has been decriminalised but coming out is still not easy in India, where it is rarely discussed openly for fear of family rejection
- Some parents are now swimming against the heavy tide of tradition, however, be it counselling others or even seeking a same-sex partner for their children
Topic | India
Homosexuality has been decriminalised but coming out is still not easy in India, where it is rarely discussed openly. Photo: EPA