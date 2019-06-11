Passengers aboard an overcrowded train at a railway station in Ajmer in 2016. Photo: Reuters
Four passengers die in ‘unbearable’ heat on Indian train
- The four died on Monday while travelling from Agra – the city of the Taj Mahal – to Coimbatore in the country’s south
- A spokesman said the train had no technical problems, but the tourists were not in air-conditioned coaches
Topic | India
An Indian boy pours water on himself as he tries to cool himself off amid rising temperatures in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
