A satellite image provided by the India Meteorological Department shows Cyclone Vayu crossing the Arabian Sea towards India. Photo: AP
India braces for Cyclone Vayu with 300,000 people evacuated from western coastal state of Gujarat
- It follows Cyclone Fani, the first major storm of the year, which killed at least 34 people on the country’s eastern coast last month
- That time, more than 1.2 million people were evacuated in advance of the storm making landfall
Topic | Extreme weather
A satellite image provided by the India Meteorological Department shows Cyclone Vayu crossing the Arabian Sea towards India. Photo: AP