Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A satellite image provided by the India Meteorological Department shows Cyclone Vayu crossing the Arabian Sea towards India. Photo: AP
South Asia

India braces for Cyclone Vayu with 300,000 people evacuated from western coastal state of Gujarat

  • It follows Cyclone Fani, the first major storm of the year, which killed at least 34 people on the country’s eastern coast last month
  • That time, more than 1.2 million people were evacuated in advance of the storm making landfall
Topic |   Extreme weather
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:55pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:55pm, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A satellite image provided by the India Meteorological Department shows Cyclone Vayu crossing the Arabian Sea towards India. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.