A lychee. Photo: Alamy
Encephalitis from lychees kills 31 children in India, say health officials
- In 2015, researchers in the United States said the brain disease could be linked to a toxic substance found in the fruit
- Yet the exact cause of the illness, which leads to seizures, altered mental state and death in more than a third of cases, is still unknown
Topic | India
An Indian boy pours water on himself as he tries to cool himself off amid rising temperatures in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Water shortages and heatstroke warnings issued as temperatures pass 50 Celsius in India heatwave
- Several deaths from heatstroke have already been recorded as temperatures expected to remain high for up to a week in many states
Topic | Extreme weather
