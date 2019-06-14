Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

After boarding the Jet Airways flight, Salla went to the toilet and left the note easily visible in a tissue box. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Indian man’s airline hijack hoax was designed to get his girlfriend sacked – instead he got life behind bars

  • Birju Salla hoped his girlfriend would lose her job as flight attendant and therefore be free to spend more time with him
  • He is the first person to be convicted under stringent anti-hijacking laws introduced in 2016
Topic |   India
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 1:15pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:18pm, 14 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

After boarding the Jet Airways flight, Salla went to the toilet and left the note easily visible in a tissue box. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.