Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: EPA
India’s new parliament convenes, with more than 40 per cent of incoming MPs facing criminal charges
- Starting in the 1960s and 70s, some Indian politicians began turning to the criminal underworld for cash to win votes
- Despite Narendra Modi’s campaign vow in 2014 to clean up corruption and the influence of money in politics, the problem appears to be worsening
Topic | India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: EPA
Rahul Gandhi, president of the Indian National Congress party. Photo: Bloomberg
As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enters ‘great sulk’, Modi’s BJP smells blood
- The Congress president wants to step down, but his own party won’t let him. Will he go back to the political grass roots or will power be shared on a panel?
- His succession dilemma is Congress’ ‘crisis for survival’, according to experts – and the ruling BJP has sensed weakness
Topic | India
Rahul Gandhi, president of the Indian National Congress party. Photo: Bloomberg