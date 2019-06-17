Channels

Doctors at a hospital in Agartala hold a strike demanding better security. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

‘The workload is inhuman’: Indian doctors stage nationwide strike over violence from patients, long hours

  • The Indian Medical Association, the country’s top medical body, is demanding tougher punishments for those who attack doctors, as well as higher recruitment to support the overworked staff
Topic |   India
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:45pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:07pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Doctors at a hospital in Agartala hold a strike demanding better security. Photo: Reuters
A woman carries her daughter for treatment at a government hospital during Friday’s strike. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Doctors in India threaten strike, demand safety after attack in Kolkata by family of dead patient

  • Association calling for nationwide strike on Monday, which could paralyse India’s public hospitals and health centres
  • West Bengal chief minister condemned striking doctors, saying police did not stop work when colleagues were killed
Topic |   India
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:38pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:18pm, 15 Jun, 2019

A woman carries her daughter for treatment at a government hospital during Friday’s strike. Photo: Reuters
