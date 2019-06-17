Doctors at a hospital in Agartala hold a strike demanding better security. Photo: Reuters
‘The workload is inhuman’: Indian doctors stage nationwide strike over violence from patients, long hours
- The Indian Medical Association, the country’s top medical body, is demanding tougher punishments for those who attack doctors, as well as higher recruitment to support the overworked staff
Topic | India
A woman carries her daughter for treatment at a government hospital during Friday’s strike. Photo: Reuters
Doctors in India threaten strike, demand safety after attack in Kolkata by family of dead patient
- Association calling for nationwide strike on Monday, which could paralyse India’s public hospitals and health centres
- West Bengal chief minister condemned striking doctors, saying police did not stop work when colleagues were killed
Topic | India
