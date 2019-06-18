Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Rohingya refugee children learn the Koran in a madrasa, or Islamic school, in a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhia. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Banned from Bangladesh schools, Rohingya children are exposed to extremism in madrasas

  • About 740,000 Muslim Rohingya fled into the country during a 2017 crackdown by Myanmar’s military but are denied access to schools
  • Some madrasas are run by the hardline Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam, which has a history of violent protests in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Topic |   Rohingya Muslims
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:19pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:32pm, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rohingya refugee children learn the Koran in a madrasa, or Islamic school, in a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.