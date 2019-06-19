Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An Indian child suspected to have Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) arrives at the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in the eastern state of Bihar. Photo: AFP
South Asia

India’s mysterious brain fever has killed 113 children this month as authorities face mounting pressure to act

  • Researchers have previously suggested the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome could be linked to a toxic substance found in lychees
  • The disease sets in rapidly and is characterised by plummeting blood sugar, high fever, convulsions and paralysis
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:54am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:20pm, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

An Indian child suspected to have Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) arrives at the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in the eastern state of Bihar. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A lychee. Photo: Alamy
South Asia

Encephalitis from lychees kills 31 children in India, say health officials

  • In 2015, researchers in the United States said the brain disease could be linked to a toxic substance found in the fruit
  • Yet the exact cause of the illness, which leads to seizures, altered mental state and death in more than a third of cases, is still unknown
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:20pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:20pm, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A lychee. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.