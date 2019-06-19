An Indian child suspected to have Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) arrives at the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in the eastern state of Bihar. Photo: AFP
India’s mysterious brain fever has killed 113 children this month as authorities face mounting pressure to act
- Researchers have previously suggested the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome could be linked to a toxic substance found in lychees
- The disease sets in rapidly and is characterised by plummeting blood sugar, high fever, convulsions and paralysis
A lychee. Photo: Alamy
Encephalitis from lychees kills 31 children in India, say health officials
- In 2015, researchers in the United States said the brain disease could be linked to a toxic substance found in the fruit
- Yet the exact cause of the illness, which leads to seizures, altered mental state and death in more than a third of cases, is still unknown
