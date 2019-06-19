Plastic pots filled with drinking water at a distribution point in Chennai. Photo: AFP
Workers told to shower less, hotels ration water for guests as reservoirs in India’s Chennai city dry up
- All four reservoirs in India’s southern city of Chennai have run dry this summer, largely because of poor monsoon rains last year
- Employees in some Chennai-based companies said they had been asked to cut back on water use in canteens and restrooms, while hotels face having to shut down
