An Indian man in a cloth dyeing factory in Dharavi. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Can a ‘Singapore-like enclave’ bring luxury to India’s most famous slum? Dharavi’s locals don’t want to find out

  • Indian authorities have asked a developer to tear down and rebuild Dharavi, a bustling settlement in Mumbai
  • The area defies most Western notions of a slum; Dharavi is a hive of economic activity and boasts an annual turnover of more than US$1 billion
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:34pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:02pm, 20 Jun, 2019

An Indian man in a cloth dyeing factory in Dharavi. Photo: AFP
