An Indian man in a cloth dyeing factory in Dharavi. Photo: AFP
Can a ‘Singapore-like enclave’ bring luxury to India’s most famous slum? Dharavi’s locals don’t want to find out
- Indian authorities have asked a developer to tear down and rebuild Dharavi, a bustling settlement in Mumbai
- The area defies most Western notions of a slum; Dharavi is a hive of economic activity and boasts an annual turnover of more than US$1 billion
Topic | India
An Indian man in a cloth dyeing factory in Dharavi. Photo: AFP