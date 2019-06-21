A woman attends to her injured child receiving treatment at a hospital in Kullu, in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. Photo: AP
At least 44 people dead after Indian bus plunges into deep gorge
- The bus was carrying more than 60 passengers, many of them on the roof, when it lost control at a sharp curve and rolled down the steep mountain
- Pictures from the scene showed the mangled remains of the colourful bus on the rocky edge of the water
