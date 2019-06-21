Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman attends to her injured child receiving treatment at a hospital in Kullu, in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. Photo: AP
South Asia

At least 44 people dead after Indian bus plunges into deep gorge

  • The bus was carrying more than 60 passengers, many of them on the roof, when it lost control at a sharp curve and rolled down the steep mountain
  • Pictures from the scene showed the mangled remains of the colourful bus on the rocky edge of the water
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:42am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:45am, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman attends to her injured child receiving treatment at a hospital in Kullu, in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.