One person was killed and at least six injured when violence erupted between Bangladeshi and Chinese construction workers at the plant. Photo: Xinhua
South Asia

Construction of China-backed power plant in Dhaka delayed after deadly clashes between Chinese and Bangladeshi workers

  • A Chinese worker was killed and at least six injured on Wednesday when violence erupted between Bangladeshi and Chinese construction workers at the plant
  • A general manager the coal-based 1,320 megawatt power plant would not come on line early next year as planned as a result of the damage
Topic | Bangladesh
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:29pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 23 Jun, 2019

One person was killed and at least six injured when violence erupted between Bangladeshi and Chinese construction workers at the plant. Photo: Xinhua
Manila's Chinatown in Binondo district. Photo: Phila Siu
Politics

Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?

  • For decades Chinese migrants have sought refuge from upheavals at home by building new lives and businesses across Southeast Asia
  • But as a new breed of overseas worker from an ascendant China ruffles feathers, a fresh backlash threatens to derail their immigrant dreams
Topic | Chinese overseas
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 10:30am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:21pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Manila’s Chinatown in Binondo district. Photo: Phila Siu
