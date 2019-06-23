One person was killed and at least six injured when violence erupted between Bangladeshi and Chinese construction workers at the plant. Photo: Xinhua
Construction of China-backed power plant in Dhaka delayed after deadly clashes between Chinese and Bangladeshi workers
- A Chinese worker was killed and at least six injured on Wednesday when violence erupted between Bangladeshi and Chinese construction workers at the plant
- A general manager the coal-based 1,320 megawatt power plant would not come on line early next year as planned as a result of the damage
Manila’s Chinatown in Binondo district. Photo: Phila Siu
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
- For decades Chinese migrants have sought refuge from upheavals at home by building new lives and businesses across Southeast Asia
- But as a new breed of overseas worker from an ascendant China ruffles feathers, a fresh backlash threatens to derail their immigrant dreams
