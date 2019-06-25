In Sri Lanka, having a baby elephant at home is considered an ultimate status symbol by the wealthy. Photo: Reuters
Conservation official among 8 people in Sri Lanka charged for trafficking dozens of baby elephants
- A senior conservation official and seven others have been accused of stealing about 40 calves from their herds and selling them to the wealthy as status symbols for about US$125,000 each
- If convicted, the eight would face jail time of up to 20 years in the ‘first ever elephant trafficking case in [Sri Lanka’s] legal history’
Botswana’s elephant population has increased nearly tenfold since 1970. File photo: AP
Good news: elephant slaughter down. Bad news: they still face total doom
- In 2011, poachers in Africa killed some 40,000 tuskers. Last year, the kill rate was about 15,000
- On current trends, the African elephant is in danger of being ‘virtually wiped out’, researchers say
