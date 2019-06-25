A man loyal to Islamic State waves a flag in Raqqa, Syria, in 2014. Singapore has arrested three people for links to the militant group, according to the island nation’s home ministry. Photo: Reuters
62-year-old Singaporean is oldest woman to be radicalised by Isis: expert
- The woman is one of three Singaporeans facing travel restrictions over support for the militant group
- Her arrest is seen as a sign of Isis’ continued radicalisation efforts and its recruitment of ‘influencers’ to draw people to its cause
Topic | Singapore
A man loyal to Islamic State waves a flag in Raqqa, Syria, in 2014. Singapore has arrested three people for links to the militant group, according to the island nation’s home ministry. Photo: Reuters