People in Colombo protest the reintroduction of the death penalty in Sri Lanka. Photo: EPA-EFE
After recruitment drive ends, Sri Lanka picks two hangmen as death penalty for drug offences resume
- The two men were picked out of 100 applicants who responded to an ad calling for suitable candidates of ‘excellent moral character’ and ‘mental strength’
- They will have to go through a two-week training, said a prisons spokesman
Topic | Sri Lanka
