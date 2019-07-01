Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim at the International Indian Film Academy Awards in Bangkok last June. Photo: AFP
High-flying Bollywood star Zaira Wasim quits acting because it ‘damaged’ her relationship with God
- The 18-year-old was in Dangal, the country’s highest-grossing movie, and had been considered a rising star of Indian cinema
- She announced her decision to quit in a heartfelt Instagram post, prompting both criticism and support
Topic | Asian cinema: Bollywood
Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in Dangal. Photo: Walt Disney Studios
Can Bollywood be the bridge that binds India and China?
- Indian filmmakers are eyeing the huge potential to sell cinema tickets in China after the runaway success of 2017 movie Dangal starring Aamir Khan
- So far Bollywood has targeted Indian expat moviegoers but never local audiences. That is changing
Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in Dangal. Photo: Walt Disney Studios