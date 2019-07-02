Traffic during heavy rains in Mumbai. Photo: EPA
Mumbai paralysed by heavy rains as wall collapses in slum district, killing at least 15 people
- Some parts of Mumbai have received 500 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to declare a public holiday and advise all residents to stay indoors
- The city’s travails highlight the need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accelerate the US$1.44 trillion his party pledged to build roads, railways and other infrastructure
