Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Traffic during heavy rains in Mumbai. Photo: EPA
South Asia

Mumbai paralysed by heavy rains as wall collapses in slum district, killing at least 15 people

  • Some parts of Mumbai have received 500 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to declare a public holiday and advise all residents to stay indoors
  • The city’s travails highlight the need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accelerate the US$1.44 trillion his party pledged to build roads, railways and other infrastructure
Topic |   India
SCMP

Bloomberg  

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:46pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:46pm, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Traffic during heavy rains in Mumbai. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.