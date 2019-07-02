Channels

Bilal Mansoor Khawaja, a private zoo owner, sits with his white lion in Karachi. Photo: AFP
South Asia

In Pakistan, rich city dwellers flaunt their wealth by keeping lions and other ‘exotic’ species as pets, status symbols

  • Lax laws make it easy to import exotic animals into Pakistan, with an estimated 300 lions in the city of Karachi alone
  • Those who keep them argue it isn’t harmful because they’re ‘on the edge of being extinct’ anyway. Conservationists disagree
Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:00pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 2 Jul, 2019

A Kalash woman wearing a traditional dress takes a selfie with her friends during a break as they celebrate Joshi. Photo: AFP
Travel & Leisure

Pakistan’s pale-skin Kalash minority battle tourism deluge that’s making women feel they’re ‘in a zoo’

  • Kalash are a minority in Pakistan known for their pale skin and light-coloured eyes. The population of 4,000 live across three remote valleys
  • Kalash say majority of Pakistani tourists visiting the villages are young men, who often inquire about where to find local women
Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:15pm, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:59pm, 16 Jun, 2019

A Kalash woman wearing a traditional dress takes a selfie with her friends during a break as they celebrate Joshi. Photo: AFP
