Bilal Mansoor Khawaja, a private zoo owner, sits with his white lion in Karachi. Photo: AFP
In Pakistan, rich city dwellers flaunt their wealth by keeping lions and other ‘exotic’ species as pets, status symbols
- Lax laws make it easy to import exotic animals into Pakistan, with an estimated 300 lions in the city of Karachi alone
- Those who keep them argue it isn’t harmful because they’re ‘on the edge of being extinct’ anyway. Conservationists disagree
A Kalash woman wearing a traditional dress takes a selfie with her friends during a break as they celebrate Joshi. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s pale-skin Kalash minority battle tourism deluge that’s making women feel they’re ‘in a zoo’
- Kalash are a minority in Pakistan known for their pale skin and light-coloured eyes. The population of 4,000 live across three remote valleys
- Kalash say majority of Pakistani tourists visiting the villages are young men, who often inquire about where to find local women
