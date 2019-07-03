Pakistani security personnel move in the compound of Chinese Consulate following a deadly attack in Karachi in November 2018. Photo: AP
Pakistani militants who targeted Chinese interests in Balochistan designated as terrorists by US
- The Balochistan Liberation Army ‘is an armed separatist group that targets security forces and civilians, mainly in ethnic Baloch areas of Pakistan’
- The group has targeted China in Pakistan multiple times, including a brazen daylight attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi in November
Topic | Pakistan
