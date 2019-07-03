Channels

Rahul Gandhi, who has resigned as president of India's main opposition Congress party. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Rahul Gandhi resigns as leader of India's opposition Congress party

  • Gandhi had already announced his intention to step down after Congress’ drubbing in national elections earlier this summer
  • But his party didn’t want to let him – and his departure now could spark a succession crisis
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:45pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:54pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: EPA
South Asia

More than 40 per cent of India’s new MPs face criminal charges but they got elected anyway

  • Starting in the 1960s and 70s, some Indian politicians began turning to the criminal underworld for cash to win votes
  • Despite Narendra Modi’s campaign vow in 2014 to clean up corruption and the influence of money in politics, the problem appears to be worsening
Topic |   India
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 10:37am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:52pm, 18 Jun, 2019

