Rahul Gandhi, who has resigned as president of India's main opposition Congress party. Photo: Reuters
Rahul Gandhi resigns as leader of India's opposition Congress party
- Gandhi had already announced his intention to step down after Congress’ drubbing in national elections earlier this summer
- But his party didn’t want to let him – and his departure now could spark a succession crisis
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: EPA
More than 40 per cent of India’s new MPs face criminal charges but they got elected anyway
- Starting in the 1960s and 70s, some Indian politicians began turning to the criminal underworld for cash to win votes
- Despite Narendra Modi’s campaign vow in 2014 to clean up corruption and the influence of money in politics, the problem appears to be worsening
