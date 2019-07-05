Labourers work at the construction site of a residential building on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters
In 2019 budget, Narendra Modi looks to China’s rise to propel India to a US$5 trillion economy
- He set a target of almost doubling India’s economy by 2024 on the back of higher investment, savings and exports in the way China’s achieved its growth
Topic | India
Rahul Gandhi, former Indian National Congress president. Photo: EPA-EFE
Will Rahul Gandhi’s exit make Modi’s dream for a ‘Congress-free India’ come true?
- In a road map outlined in his resignation letter, Gandhi advised the Congress to appoint a leader from outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, and to make ‘radical’ transformations – plans Congress leaders fear to adopt
- As the party struggles to revive from a bruising defeat, Modi’s ruling BJP has meanwhile started drawing up battle plans to widen its lead in the 2024 general election
Topic | India
