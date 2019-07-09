Peter Dalglish was also ordered to pay 500,000 rupees (US$4,500) as compensation to each of the boys. Photo: Handout
Canadian aid worker Peter Dalglish jailed for nine years for raping two Nepalese boys
- Dalglish was also ordered to pay 500,000 rupees (US$4,500) as compensation to each of the boys
- His lawyers have accused investigators of coercing the boys to testify, and claim their evidence varied
Topic | Nepal
Peter Dalglish was also ordered to pay 500,000 rupees (US$4,500) as compensation to each of the boys. Photo: Handout