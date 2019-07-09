Channels

P. Rajagopal, founder of the Saravana Bhavan food chain, on a menu at one of the popular restaurants in Chennai. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Indian 'dosa king' restaurant tycoon P. Rajagopal begins life sentence over murder of love rival

  • The 71-year-old rose from rags to riches to create the Saravana Bhawan restaurant chain, which has branches in Singapore, London and Sydney
  • He has gone to prison over the killing of the husband of a woman he wanted to make his third wife, reportedly on the advice of his astrologer
Topic | India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:50pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:50pm, 9 Jul, 2019

P. Rajagopal, founder of the Saravana Bhavan food chain, on a menu at one of the popular restaurants in Chennai. Photo: AFP
Indian businessman Vijay Mallya. Photo: AP
South Asia

Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya wins right to challenge extradition from Britain on fraud charges

  • Mallya was once known as the 'King of Good Times' but dropped off India's most wealthy list in 2014, engulfed by Kingfisher Airlines' massive debts
  • He left India in 2016, owing more than US$1 billion after defaulting on loan payments to a state-owned bank and allegedly misusing the funds
Topic | India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:58am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:22pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya. Photo: AP
