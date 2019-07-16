Channels

Rescuers and residents search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

2 dead, dozens feared trapped after four-storey building collapses in India’s Mumbai

  • At least 15 families lived in the building, which was almost 100 years old and located in a crowded neighbourhood where access is severely restricted
  • One opposition lawmaker described the building as a death trap, with authorities saying they had no money to rebuild the structure
Topic |   India
DPA

DPA  

Published: 5:49pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:55pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Rescuers carry the body of a victim of the wall collapse in Pune on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Families killed as they slept after wall collapses on homes in Pune, India

  • Tin hut houses were flattened by car park wall that was weakened by heavy rain that began on Friday afternoon
Topic |   India
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:40pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:47pm, 29 Jun, 2019

