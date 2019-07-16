Rescuers and residents search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
2 dead, dozens feared trapped after four-storey building collapses in India’s Mumbai
- At least 15 families lived in the building, which was almost 100 years old and located in a crowded neighbourhood where access is severely restricted
- One opposition lawmaker described the building as a death trap, with authorities saying they had no money to rebuild the structure
Rescuers carry the body of a victim of the wall collapse in Pune on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Families killed as they slept after wall collapses on homes in Pune, India
- Tin hut houses were flattened by car park wall that was weakened by heavy rain that began on Friday afternoon
