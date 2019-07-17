A photo of Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav is shown at a press conference in India in 2016. Photo: AP
World court orders Pakistan to review death sentence of alleged Indian spy
- Former Indian navy officer Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was detained in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province in March 2016
- A military court condemned him to death the next year – but he was denied consular access, in breach of the Vienna Convention
