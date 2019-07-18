Saravana Bhavan restaurant chain founder P. Rajagopal. Photo: Kamalakannan
Indian ‘dosa king’ Rajagopal, serving life term, dies of heart attack
- He rose from rags to riches to create the Saravana Bhavan chain, which now has more than 80 restaurants in India and around the world
- But his success was overshadowed by his conviction for the killing of the husband of a woman he wanted to make his third wife
Topic | India
P. Rajagopal, the founder of the Saravana Bhavan chain of restaurants, is seen sat in front of his two sons in 2010. Photo: Kamalakannan, CC by SA 3.0