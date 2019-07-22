Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chandrayaan-2 launches from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. Photo: AFP
South Asia

India launches rocket to the moon on second attempt

  • Chandrayaan-2 took off as scheduled at 2:43pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state
  • The launch came a week after a fuel leak forced the previous attempt to be postponed 56 minutes before blast-off
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:48pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:33pm, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chandrayaan-2 launches from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.