Chandrayaan-2 launches from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. Photo: AFP
India launches rocket to the moon on second attempt
- Chandrayaan-2 took off as scheduled at 2:43pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state
- The launch came a week after a fuel leak forced the previous attempt to be postponed 56 minutes before blast-off
