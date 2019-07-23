US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan meet in the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump claims he could win Afghanistan war ‘in a week’, but wants Pakistan’s help for deal with Taliban
- US president says he doesn’t want to ‘kill millions of people’ and wipe Afghanistan ‘off the face of the Earth’
- Trump also offers to mediate in dispute with India over Kashmir, as he meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at White House
Topic | Pakistan
Hafiz Saeed addresses an anti-India rally in Lahore, Pakistan, in 2018. Photo: AP
Pakistan arrests US-wanted terror suspect Hafiz Saeed linked to 2008’s deadly Mumbai attacks
- Saeed has been detained several times before, but never charged or put on trial. For months at a time, he lived freely in the country
- That was until Washington stepped up the pressure on Islamabad to crack down on terror groups – and offered a US$10 million reward
