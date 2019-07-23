Channels

Indian PM Narendra Modi. Photo: Xinhua
South Asia

Narendra Modi asked to step in as India erupts in fury over Donald Trump’s Kashmir mediation claims

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing demands to address a claim by the US president that he had asked Washington to mediate in the long-running dispute with Pakistan over Kashmir
  • The issue is a sore point for India, which has for years championed a bilateral approach, while Pakistan favours third-party mediation
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:49pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:06pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Indian PM Narendra Modi. Photo: Xinhua
US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan meet in the Oval Office. Photo: Bloomberg
South Asia

Donald Trump says Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir. India denies making the request

  • US president also claimed he could end Afghanistan war in a week but does not want to ‘kill millions of people’
  • He also suggested Pakistan could use its influence with the Taliban to help the US ‘extricate’ from Afghanistan
Topic |   Pakistan
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Reuters  

Published: 3:46am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:46pm, 23 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan meet in the Oval Office. Photo: Bloomberg
