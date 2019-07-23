Indian PM Narendra Modi. Photo: Xinhua
Narendra Modi asked to step in as India erupts in fury over Donald Trump’s Kashmir mediation claims
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing demands to address a claim by the US president that he had asked Washington to mediate in the long-running dispute with Pakistan over Kashmir
- The issue is a sore point for India, which has for years championed a bilateral approach, while Pakistan favours third-party mediation
US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan meet in the Oval Office. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump says Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir. India denies making the request
- US president also claimed he could end Afghanistan war in a week but does not want to ‘kill millions of people’
- He also suggested Pakistan could use its influence with the Taliban to help the US ‘extricate’ from Afghanistan
