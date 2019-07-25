Rajiv Gandhi pictured during an election rally in May 1991 in Uttar Pradesh. File photo: AFP
Killer of ex-Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi gets month-long parole for daughter’s wedding
- Nalini Sriharan, who is serving a life sentence for killing the politician, was granted leave of 30 days after making an emotional plea in court
- This is the second time she has stepped out of jail, after she was granted a 24-hour parole in 1996 to attend her father’s funeral
Topic | India
