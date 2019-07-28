Channels

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard on a road in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
South Asia

Militant commander from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group killed by Indian forces in Kashmir: police

  • JeM commander Munna Bihari was killed after an overnight operation in the south of an Indian-administered part of Kashmir
  • The commander was known for bomb-making and a series of civilian killings and attacks on the military in the area, said an Indian police chief
Updated: 8:00pm, 28 Jul, 2019

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard on a road in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
