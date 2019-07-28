An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard on a road in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
Militant commander from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group killed by Indian forces in Kashmir: police
- JeM commander Munna Bihari was killed after an overnight operation in the south of an Indian-administered part of Kashmir
- The commander was known for bomb-making and a series of civilian killings and attacks on the military in the area, said an Indian police chief
Indian PM Narendra Modi. Photo: Xinhua
Narendra Modi asked to step in as India erupts in fury over Donald Trump’s Kashmir mediation claims
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing demands to address a claim by the US president that he had asked Washington to mediate in the long-running dispute with Pakistan over Kashmir
- The issue is a sore point for India, which has for years championed a bilateral approach, while Pakistan favours third-party mediation
