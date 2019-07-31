Channels

Indian Muslim women shop for hijabs in Hyderabad. Photo: AP
South Asia

India outlaws triple talaq and makes it punishable by three years in jail

  • Besides a jail term and a fine, the law will require Muslim men to financially support their wives, who will also get custody of their children
  • Critics have long accused the BJP of a bias against minority Muslims. It denies the allegation but says it is opposed to the appeasement of any community
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:23am, 31 Jul, 2019

