India outlaws triple talaq and makes it punishable by three years in jail
- Besides a jail term and a fine, the law will require Muslim men to financially support their wives, who will also get custody of their children
- Critics have long accused the BJP of a bias against minority Muslims. It denies the allegation but says it is opposed to the appeasement of any community
Indian Muslim women shop for hijabs in Hyderabad. Photo: AP