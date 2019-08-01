US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he welcomes Mongolian President Battulga Khaltmaa. Photo: AFP
Mongolian President Battulga Khaltmaa gives horse to Barron Trump – its name is Victory
- Mongolia, home to only about 3 million people, is a vast expanse of mineral-rich land between China and Russia
- Trump paid tribute to Mongolians as ‘great fighters, great wrestlers, great champions’
Topic | Mongolia
