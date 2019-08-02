Municipal workers sort out recycling items in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s ‘love affair with plastic’ has become toxic and has to end, environmental campaigners say
- Plastic clogs the streams that feed into the Indus River, which is now the second most plastic polluted river in the world, behind only the Yangtze in China
- As of August 14, plastic bags will be banned in the capital Islamabad, with violators subject to heavy fines
Topic | Pakistan
Environmental activists wear a mock container filled with garbage to symbolise the 50 containers of waste that were shipped from Canada to the Philippines two years ago. Photo: AP
In the Philippines’ ‘Plastic City’, residents complain of ‘suffocating’ burning smell from recycling plants
- Valenzuela City on the outskirts of Manila is full of tiny houses sandwiched next to large plastic recycling factories, belching out fumes
- The city is at the forefront of the waste crisis being felt by some Southeast Asian communities, where foreign nations like Australia and Canada send recyclables and rubbish for processing
Topic | The Philippines
