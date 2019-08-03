A full house at tea stall Tandoor Junction in Islamabad. Photo: Kaswar Klasra
Tandoori Junction’s smoky milk tea in Pakistan finds fans – from Chinese to Russians
- A tea stall in Islamabad, started by a former chartered accountant, is winning fans for its traditional tea with a unique twist
- Tandoori Junction’s ‘Tandoor Chai’ – piping hot milk tea served in terracotta mugs fresh out of the oven – is a crowd-pleaser that sees queues forming even past midnight
Topic | Food and Drinks
