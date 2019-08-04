Foreign tourists disembark from a boat on the banks of Dal Lake as they prepare to leave Srinagar. Photo: Reuters
Thousands of visitors flee Kashmir, while India-Pakistan tensions flare
- India has ordered students and tourists to curtail their stay in the disputed territory, citing security concerns
- Separately, Pakistan has accused New Delhi of using cluster munitions to target the civilian population, killing two people
Topic | India
