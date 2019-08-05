Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard at a roadblock at Maisuma locality in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Tensions soar in disputed Kashmir: India imposes security lockdown amid troop build-up

  • Indian officials imposed restrictions in the city of Srinagar
  • Regional leaders say have been put under house arrest
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:09am, 5 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard at a roadblock at Maisuma locality in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Foreign tourists disembark from a boat on the banks of Dal Lake as they prepare to leave Srinagar. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Thousands of visitors flee Kashmir, while India-Pakistan tensions flare

  • India has ordered students and tourists to curtail their stay in the disputed territory, citing security concerns
  • Separately, Pakistan has accused New Delhi of using cluster munitions to target the civilian population, killing two people
Topic |   India
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:14pm, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Foreign tourists disembark from a boat on the banks of Dal Lake as they prepare to leave Srinagar. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.