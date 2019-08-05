Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Security personnel stand guard on a street in Jammu. Photo: AFP
South Asia

India to scrap Kashmir’s special status, raising fears of unrest

  • New Delhi has said the sweeping clampdown, enforced by tens of thousands of military reinforcements, was needed because of the ‘prevailing law and order situation’
  • All phones, internet services and cable networks were snapped at midnight in the restive Himalayan region of more than 7 million people following days of soaring tensions
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:53pm, 5 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Security personnel stand guard on a street in Jammu. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard at a roadblock at Maisuma locality in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Tensions soar in disputed Kashmir: India imposes security lockdown amid troop build-up

  • Indian officials imposed restrictions in the city of Srinagar
  • Regional leaders say have been put under house arrest
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:09am, 5 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard at a roadblock at Maisuma locality in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.