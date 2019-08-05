Security personnel stand guard on a street in Jammu. Photo: AFP
India to scrap Kashmir’s special status, raising fears of unrest
- New Delhi has said the sweeping clampdown, enforced by tens of thousands of military reinforcements, was needed because of the ‘prevailing law and order situation’
- All phones, internet services and cable networks were snapped at midnight in the restive Himalayan region of more than 7 million people following days of soaring tensions
An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard at a roadblock at Maisuma locality in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
