Pakistani activists burn a picture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian flag in Lahore to protest the Kashmir move. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Protests erupt over India’s Kashmir move as Pakistan launches diplomatic offensive

  • Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written to the United Nations warning of a ‘critical situation’ in the disputed region
  • The country’s army, meanwhile, pledged to go to ‘any extent’ against New Delhi’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status
Topic |   Kashmir
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:24pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Pakistanis protest after the Indian government removed the special status granted to the region of Kashmir, in Lahore. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Asia

Pakistan condemns India’s move to abolish Kashmir’s special status as ‘illegal’

  • PM Khan calls Mahathir and Turkey’s Erdogan to warn that the decision could have ‘serious implications’ for regional security
  • Washington urges all parties to maintain peace and stability along the de facto border
Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:21pm, 6 Aug, 2019

