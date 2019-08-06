Pakistani activists burn a picture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian flag in Lahore to protest the Kashmir move. Photo: AFP
Protests erupt over India’s Kashmir move as Pakistan launches diplomatic offensive
- Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written to the United Nations warning of a ‘critical situation’ in the disputed region
- The country’s army, meanwhile, pledged to go to ‘any extent’ against New Delhi’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status
