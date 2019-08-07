China’s foreign ministry said Beijing hoped India would make an independent decision on 5G bidders. Photo: Reuters
Huawei ban: China warns India of ‘reverse sanctions’ if telecoms giant gets blocked from 5G bidding, sources say
- India’s ambassador in Beijing was called to the Chinese foreign ministry on July 10 to hear China’s concerns about the US campaign against Huawei
- China’s foreign ministry said Beijing hoped India would make an independent decision on 5G bidders
