The conflict has been brewing since July after Solton-Sary locals blamed the Chinese company for the mass death of livestock. Photo: Radio Free Europe
China urges Kyrgyzstan to punish villagers who attacked gold mine over environmental concerns
- Police said about 300 villagers gathered at the mine to demand that the Chinese company cease work there
- Pastoral farmers regularly accuse mining companies of causing ecological damage, accusations the companies deny
Topic | Chinese offshore investment
The conflict has been brewing since July after Solton-Sary locals blamed the Chinese company for the mass death of livestock. Photo: Radio Free Europe