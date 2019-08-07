A protest against the Indian government’s decision to remove Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status. Photo: EPA
Is Narendra Modi’s Kashmir gamble a wise decision, or historic blunder?
- The Indian PM’s government insists it will bring peace and prosperity, even as it smothers the region with a heavy security clampdown
- Experts warn that stripping away Kashmir’s constitutionally guaranteed privileges could reignite a bloody insurgency that has already cost many lives
Indian security personnel stand guard on a deserted street in Jammu on Monday. Photo: Reuters
On the ground in Kashmir, feelings of loss, betrayal and helplessness as Indian territory remains in lockdown
- Srinagar residents say they feel robbed by New Delhi’s decision to revoke their Muslim-majority state’s seven-decade-long autonomy
- A communications blackout and curfew have left Kashmiris in disarray, fearing the Hindu nationalist government’s next move
