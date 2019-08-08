Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol during curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE
Over 500 arrested in Kashmir clampdown, as India tells Pakistan revoking autonomy is an ‘internal affair’
- Kashmir remains under a strict curfew after India revoked its autonomy in a shock unilateral move
- India urges Pakistan to review its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties
Topic | Kashmir
Security personnel stand guard on a street in Jammu. Photo: AFP
India scraps Kashmir’s special status raising fears of ‘catastrophic’ unrest
- The move had been a long-held promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party
- Many fear New Delhi wants to change the restive region’s demographics by allowing non-Kashmiris – mostly Hindus – to buy land locally
Security personnel stand guard on a street in Jammu. Photo: AFP