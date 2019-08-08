Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the symbol of his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. Photo: AP
Kashmir’s ‘corruption’ removed along with its autonomy, says Indian PM Narendra Modi
- Modi’s address to the nation came after rival Pakistan cut diplomatic and trade ties and said it would take the matter to the United Nations
- His Kashmir move fulfilled a campaign promise made to his Hindu base, but the way it was implemented has raised concerns
Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol during curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE
Over 500 arrested in Kashmir clampdown, as India tells Pakistan revoking autonomy is an ‘internal affair’
- Kashmir remains under a strict curfew after India revoked its autonomy in a shock unilateral move
- India urges Pakistan to review its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties
