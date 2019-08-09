Channels

Pakistani Kashmiri hold an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Pakistan rules out military action against India over Kashmir as UN urges 'maximum restraint'

  • Statement from Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi eased fears of all-out clash between South Asian rivals
  • UN chief Antonio Guterres calls on India and Pakistan to 'refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir'
Topic | Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:08am, 9 Aug, 2019

Pakistani Kashmiri hold an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the symbol of his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. Photo: AP
South Asia

Kashmir's 'corruption' removed along with its autonomy, says Indian PM Narendra Modi

  • Modi's address to the nation came after rival Pakistan cut diplomatic and trade ties and said it would take the matter to the United Nations
  • His Kashmir move fulfilled a campaign promise made to his Hindu base, but the way it was implemented has raised concerns
Topic | India
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:48pm, 8 Aug, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the symbol of his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. Photo: AP
