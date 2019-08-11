The Congress party accepted the resignation of Sonia Gandhi’s son Rahul Gandhi, who quit as party president in July after its crushing defeat in national elections. Photo: EPA
Sonia Gandhi back to lead India’s opposition Congress after son Rahul quits
- Sonia Gandhi handed the top party post to her son in 2017 after she suffered health problems
- But her son struggled to shed his image as a privileged, dynastic scion
