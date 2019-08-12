A live stock trader takes a flock of sacrificial animals towards market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Srinagar. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military lockdown hampers Eid in Kashmir with cash and sheep for slaughter scarce
- Traditional slaughter of sheep may not be able to go ahead as Indian authorities maintain tight security restrictions
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims lack of action to defend Kashmir is like ‘appeasing Hitler’
- Khan tweeted that the ‘ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop’ in Kashmir
- India last week rescinded years of autonomy enjoyed by the Indian-ruled part of Kashmir and gave full control to the central government
